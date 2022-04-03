FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 01, 2022

Advisory: Fire Fighters Day at Capitol includes commemoration of 50th anniversary of Missouri Division of Fire Safety

On Tuesday, April 5, fire fighters from across Missouri will gather at the Capitol for Fire Fighters Day, an annual event which recognizes the importance of the fire service in protecting Missourians and their property. This year, the ceremony with Governor Mike Parson will include a special commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Division of Fire Safety.

DFS, which began as a seven-person fire investigation known as the Office of the State Fire Marshal, has grown into a statewide team of 70 with a greatly expanded mission that now includes fire safety inspections, amusement ride and elevator safety, fireworks licensing and permitting, statewide fire mutual aid and seven other statutorily mandated programs,

Missouri’s fire service has over 20,000 career and volunteer responders who work in more than 800 departments. Members of Missouri’s fire service not only respond to fires and medical emergencies, but also play key roles in other emergencies, including complex technical rescues, hazardous materials incidents, natural disasters and homeland security special details. Fire fighters also perform many other critical tasks, including fire safety inspections and working to educate the public about fire safety and prevention.

Tuesday, April 5

WHAT: Ceremony honoring Missouri fire fighters for contributions to public safety

WHO: Governor Mike Parson

Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten

State Fire Marshal Tim Bean

Original Division of Fire Safety Employees

Firefighters from across Missouri

WHERE: Missouri State Capitol Rotunda

WHEN: 12 p.m. Tuesday April 5

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov