FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 07, 2025

Division of Fire Safety investigations show three Missouri deaths and multiple injuries appear to have involved fireworks from July 3 to July 4

The celebration of July 4th has led to an alarming number of deaths and injuries in fires and explosions in Missouri that investigations show appear to be related to fireworks. DFS is currently investigating five fires in which fireworks are suspected and in which three people have died. There have also been multiple serious injuries.

“Tragically, we have seen more fires, explosions, injuries and deaths this July 4th holiday that appear to be related to fireworks than any other Independence Day holiday in recent memory,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “Many Missourians still have fireworks that they intend to use even after July 4th. I urge everyone to be extremely cautious and responsible if they intend to use consumer fireworks, and to never attempt to make their own fireworks, which is extremely dangerous. Many people fail to understand the risk involved in fireworks because they can be purchased at retail stores and stands. The flash powder in fireworks is highly sensitive to a variety of ignition sources, including static electricity, friction and heat. They must be handled with extreme care.”

DFS is currently involved in these investigations in which fireworks appear to be involved:

July 3 – Joplin: A shed exploded on the afternoon of July 3 on the property of a home at 2501 S. Virginia Avenue, killing a 47-year-old man. A juvenile female sustained serious injuries. The DFS investigation has not ruled out fireworks as the cause of the explosion. (Assisting Joplin Fire Department in investigation.)

July 4 – Buckner (Jackson County): Early on the morning of July 4, the Independence Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence at 1101 North Lake City Valley Road that has killed two people. A 13-year-old girl died in the fire. A second person later succumbed to his injuries. At least one other remains hospitalized. The DFS investigation showed the fire originated on the residence’s covered back deck. Consumer-grade fireworks being used the night before could not be eliminated as the cause of the fire. (Assisting Independence Fire Department in investigation.)

July 4 – Hannibal: At about 2 p.m. on July 4, the Hannibal Fire Department responded to a fire at 923 Center Street, which caused heavy fire and smoke damage to the structure’s four units. The DFS investigation found that an individual had been shooting off consumer-grade fireworks in the backyard and one ignited a fire in the structure, which quickly spread. (Assisting Hannibal Fire Department in investigation.)

July 4 – Sibley (Jackson County): At about 4:30 p.m. on July 4, there was an explosion in the garage of the house at 30500 Hunter Road that quickly spread throughout the residence and left three people with serious burns that required hospitalization. DFS has not been able to eliminate a large quantity of consumer-grad fireworks as being the cause of the explosion and fire. (Assisting Fort Osage Fire Protection District in investigation.)

July 4 – Leadwood (St. Francois County): An explosion occurred at about 9:40 p.m. on July 4 at 535 Birch Street during a large private fireworks display put on by a resident that was being viewed by people across the street in Leadwood City Park. Six people were reportedly injured, including an elderly woman who was transported with a serious injury. (Assisting Leadwood Fire Protection District in investigation.)

The circumstances of these cases vary widely, and all remain under investigation. Fire Marshal Bean urges Missourians who choose to use consumer fireworks to remember these vitally important safety measures:

Purchase fireworks only from a properly licensed retailer and never attempt to make or combine fireworks;

Only use fireworks in open spaces, never near structures;

Always have water nearby and dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can;

Never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned;

Never have any part of your body over fireworks;

Keep young children away from fireworks;

Never throw or point fireworks at other people;

Never carry fireworks in your pocket;

Never light fireworks indoors;

Don't use fireworks while consuming alcohol;

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place;

Don't save fireworks from season to season.

DFS only investigates fires when requested by local authorities; there may be other cases in which fireworks are suspected that do not involve DFS.

###

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov