FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 17, 2025

State Fire Marshal cautions Missourians to put safety first as seasonal retailers prepare to sell fireworks across the state Seasonal retailers may legally sell fireworks in Missouri from June 20 to July 10

As Missourians begin plans and preparations for July 4th holiday celebrations, they should also keep in mind the danger posed by the misuse of fireworks. Fireworks sales at seasonal retailers are legal in Missouri between June 20 and July 10. Through June 16, the Division of Fire Safety had issued 1,127 permits to seasonal fireworks retailers.

“Across the U.S., Independence Day is the busiest day of the year for fires, and we’re also entering the time of year when the vast majority of fireworks injuries occur,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “We encourage folks to take advantage of public fireworks displays, but if you choose to use consumer fireworks, do so cautiously, follow the manufacturer’s instructions; do not consume alcohol; and do not allow children to handle fireworks.”

In 2024 in Missouri:

328 people sought hospital care related to fireworks;

291 of the 328 were treated and discharged from the emergency room;

37 were inpatient visits;

267 of these fireworks injuries (81%) occurred in the three-weeks leading up to and after July 4 (June 21 to July 11).



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, across the U.S. in 2023:

8 people died as the result of fireworks;

9,700 people were treated for injuries in hospital emergency rooms;

Children under 15 years of age accounted for an estimated 31% of the 2023 injuries.

Missourians who choose to use consumer fireworks should follow these safety tips:

Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; only purchase fireworks from licensed retailers.

Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.

Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.

Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned.

Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

Never store fireworks from season to season.

DFS conducts safety inspections at fireworks retailers, including checking to make sure they sell only legally-permitted consumer fireworks, that they have at least two exits, are equipped with fire extinguishers, and that fireworks tents have been treated with fire retardant chemicals.

For questions or concerns about firework safety, firework rules, or firework dealers can contact the Division of Fire Safety at (573) 751-2930. More fireworks safety tips are available here.

