FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 30, 2025

Fire Prevention Week 2025 focuses on safe use of battery-powered devices and understanding fire risks related to tech devices Fire Prevention Week – Oct. 5-11, 2025 – centers on lithium-ion batteries in the home

Americans increasingly rely on smartphones, tablets, headphones, power tools, toys and other devices powered by lithium-ion batteries that if used incorrectly or damaged, can overheat, start a fire or explode. National Fire Prevention Week 2025 – Oct. 5 to 11 – focuses on understanding the risks these devices may pose and how to buy, charge and recycle lithium-ion batteries safely to reduce risks.

“Many people don’t realize it, but virtually every electronic device that is rechargeable uses lithium-ion batteries,” Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “It’s essential to use, charge and recycle these batteries safely to prevent fires in the home. Following simple steps will reduce risks and protect your family.”

The Columbia Fire Department reported that lithium-ion batteries in an electric wheelchair exploded Sept. 19, igniting a fire in a house. The fire caused significant damage to the wheelchair and immediate area.

Buy Only Listed Devices

We increasingly buy devices and products online without knowledge of the manufacturer. Some products – online and in stores – may not meet safety standards and could increase the risk of fire.

When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, take time to research it. Look for a certification stamp from a nationally recognized testing lab, like UL, ETL or CSA, on the packaging and product, which means that it meets important safety standards.

Charge Devices Safely

Always use the cords that came with the product to charge it. Follow manufacturer instructions.

If you need a new charger, buy one from the manufacturer or one that the manufacturer has approved.

Charge your device on a hard surface. Don’t charge it under a pillow, on a bed, or on a couch. Never charge devices near flammable materials. These could cause a fire.

Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Recycle Batteries Responsibly

Don’t throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins because they could start a fire.

Recycling your device or battery at a safe battery recycling location is the best way to dispose of them. Visit call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and lithium-ion battery safety, visit fpw.org.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov