Keystone 1031 Fully Subscribes its $28M Diversified Net-Leased DST Offering
Keystone 1031, a sponsor of tax-advantaged and impact real estate investments, has fully subscribed Keystone 1031 Net Leased Portfolio.
We provided value to our investors by helping them defer capital gains taxes, preserve wealth, receive stable monthly income, and transition from active to passive property management.”JERICHO, NY, USA, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone 1031 has fully subscribed its inaugural $28,775,000 Keystone 1031 Net Leased Portfolio DST offering, which is designed to generate investor distributions from approximately 59,000 square feet of net-leased property. The portfolio is comprised of single-tenant properties leased to nationally recognized brands in major markets - Sherwin-Williams (Austin and San Antonio), 7-Eleven (Orlando), Walgreens (Kansas City), O’Reilly Auto Parts (Seattle), and Firestone (San Antonio). The portfolio is diversified by geography, industry, and lease term.
— Mike Packman, Founder & CEO
The Keystone 1031 Net Leased Portfolio is designed to provide accredited investors with preservation of capital and a predictable monthly cash flow, starting at 5% annually. Keystone 1031 obtained ten-year, interest-only financing for the acquisition.
“Our team structured a diversified DST offering that delivered on our real estate philosophy of buying net leased essential retail leased to national brands in top markets. Most importantly, we provided value to our investors by helping them defer capital gains taxes, preserve wealth, receive stable monthly income, and transition from active to passive property management,” explained Mike Packman, Founder & CEO. “We are encouraged by the welcome our DST offerings are receiving and have a robust pipeline of opportunities to continue bringing DST offerings that deliver value to investors into the market."
To learn more about Keystone’s DST offerings, including its current opportunity, Keystone 1031 Net Leased Portfolio II, please contact invest@knpre.com.
About Keystone 1031: Keystone 1031 is a member of the Keystone National Properties (KNPRE) family of companies. Founded in 2016 by Michael Packman, KNPRE is a sponsor of tax-advantaged and impact real estate investments for accredited investors. KNPRE’s founding philosophy is “Doing well by doing good.” To learn more about investment opportunities with KNPRE, visit knpre.com.
