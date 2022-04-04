Bidding set to Close on 3 BR Home & Adjacent .50+/- Acre Lot in Franklin, VA announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding of an auction on a 3BR/2.5BA home on a .62± acre lot with an adjacent .50± acre corner building lot in the Swan Estate Subdivision.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction on a 3BR/2.5BA home on a .62 +/- acre lot with an adjacent .50 +/- acre corner building lot in the Swan Estate Subdivision only 2.5 miles from Bon Secours-Southampton Medical Center on Wednesday, April 6 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Location-Location-Location!! This solid well built home is located only 2.5 miles from Bon Secours-Southampton Medical Center, 2.5 miles from downtown Franklin and just a short drive to Suffolk, VA,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this opportunity to purchase this property.”
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow: Wednesday, April 6 at 11 am:
o Well maintained 3 BR/2.5 BA home on .62 +/- acre lot in Swan Estate subdivision
o Adjacent .50 +/- acre corner building lot (305 Vaughans Ln.)
o Home & building lot will be offered individually and together.
The home measures 2,358+/- sf. and features a kitchen w/island (all appliances convey); family room; formal living room; dining room; sun room; bonus room/office over garage; utility room/laundry room; attached 1 bay garage; attic
Detached 2 bay garage/shop with electricity and attached bonus room; detached carport for auto or RV storage
Other features: located in a quiet area on cul-de-sac lot; all bedrooms & bathrooms on main level; Jacuzzi tub in owner's suite; walk-in closets
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Blue Box Auction Gallery at 757-550-0285 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
