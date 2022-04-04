Ascend Technologies Acquires Peters & Associates to Expand Foundation of Microsoft Services, Products & Partnership
Combined, the two Chicago-based organizations will enhance their IT, Cyber & Microsoft offerings.
Peters & Associates has maintained a customer-first approach and continue to be a knowledgeable resource in the industry. They are a welcome addition to Team Ascend."”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend Technologies, LLC., a prominent Midwest managed service provider announced its strategic growth acquisition of fellow Chicago-based IT leader, Peters & Associates, Inc.
— Wayne Kiphart, CEO of Ascend Technologies
Ascend Technologies launched two years ago on a commitment to using innovation and technology to enable business growth. The addition of Peters & Associates expands on that commitment and marks the sixth acquisition for Ascend in partnership with M/C Partners, a private equity firm.
The combined companies bring decades of IT services expertise including cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure, service desk, and Salesforce solutions prowess.
"Today is an exciting day as the Peters & Associates team bring their decades of IT expertise to Ascend Technologies," says Wayne Kiphart, CEO, Ascend. “They have maintained a customer-first approach and continue to be a knowledgeable resource in the industry and are a welcome addition to Team Ascend." continues Kiphart.
"Peters & Associates is pleased to announce that we are joining the Ascend Technologies team. We feel confident our clients will benefit from our newly combined offerings. The P&A team will remain in place and are committed to continue serving our customers.” Andrew Peters & Tom Wiesman, Co-Presidents, Peters & Associates.
Peters & Associates’ status as a certified Microsoft Gold Partner includes 14 gold and one silver competency in practice areas, providing unmatched experience. Their dedication to providing exceptional Microsoft solutions has helped organizations meet their business needs while becoming more agile and efficient. This is just one of the many reasons Ascend was motivated to welcome the Peters & Associates members to the team.
About Ascend Technologies
Ascend Technologies is a far cry from your run-of-the-mill managed services provider. Our team of over 300 U.S.-based information technology professionals enable business growth through innovation and technology. Ascend helps business leaders make IT investments with confidence, eliminate cybersecurity threats, meet the needs of the business, and optimize user productivity. Businesses endure, grow, and innovate on a foundation of efficiently run core IT systems. Ascend makes technology the catalyst for business expansion. For more information, visit https://teamascend.com.
About Peters & Associates
Peters & Associates is a Chicago-based leader in delivering technology and cybersecurity support services to organizations of all sizes and industries. From fully managed technology support services to project-based technology implementation, we leverage our expertise to support your unique organizational needs and goals. While we have a foundational core to our support services and security recommendations, we do not believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. For more information, visit https://www.peters.com/.
About M/C Partners
M/C Partners is a private equity firm focused on small and mid-size businesses in the digital infrastructure and technology services sectors. For more than three decades M/C Partners has invested $2.4 billion of capital in over 140 companies, leveraging its deep industry expertise to understand long-term secular trends and identify growth opportunities. The firm is currently investing its eighth fund, partnering with promising companies and leadership teams to support, scale, and improve operations and maximize value. For more information, visit https://mcpartners.com.
Heidi Knudsen
Ascend Technologies
hknudsen@teamascend.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other