Royalton / Fatal MV Crash

SNOWMOBILE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2001240

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: April 2, 2022, at 1430 hours

TOWN: Pomfret

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Suicide Six Ski Area

OPERATOR AGE: 56

STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York

VEHICLE TYPE: Snowmobile

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Not Transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to Suicide Six ski area for a snowmobile crash. During a snowmobile race event at Suicide Six one of the riders was traveling down the mountain when they left the course area and crashed into a tree. The operator sustained fatal injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted by Woodstock Rescue, Pomfret Fire, and DHART on scene. The operator's name is being withheld for 24 hours to give the family time to notify loved ones.