Royalton / Fatal MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
SNOWMOBILE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2001240
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: April 2, 2022, at 1430 hours
TOWN: Pomfret
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Suicide Six Ski Area
OPERATOR AGE: 56
STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York
VEHICLE TYPE: Snowmobile
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Not Transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to Suicide Six ski area for a snowmobile crash. During a snowmobile race event at Suicide Six one of the riders was traveling down the mountain when they left the course area and crashed into a tree. The operator sustained fatal injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted by Woodstock Rescue, Pomfret Fire, and DHART on scene. The operator's name is being withheld for 24 hours to give the family time to notify loved ones.