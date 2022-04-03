Submit Release
Royalton / Fatal MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

SNOWMOBILE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22B2001240                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton                                 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: April 2, 2022, at 1430 hours

TOWN: Pomfret

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Suicide Six Ski Area

 

OPERATOR AGE: 56    

STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York

 

VEHICLE TYPE: Snowmobile

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Not Transported

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to Suicide Six ski area for a snowmobile crash. During a snowmobile race event at Suicide Six one of the riders was traveling down the mountain when they left the course area and crashed into a tree. The operator sustained fatal injuries. Vermont State Police were assisted by Woodstock Rescue, Pomfret Fire, and DHART on scene.  The operator's name is being withheld for 24 hours to give the family time to notify loved ones.

 

