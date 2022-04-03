Rutland Barracks // Simple Assault, Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4001637

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-779-2215

DATE/TIME: April 2, 2022 / 1856 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Poultney, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Shania Goyette

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

VICTIM: Juan Sanchez

AGE: 23

VICTIM #2: Juvenile

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 2, 2022, at approximately 1856 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a reported assault in the Town of Poultney. Investigation revealed that Shania Goyette (22) attempted to cause physical injury to Juan Sanchez and in doing so caused a juvenile to be assaulted. Goyette was located at her residence in Poultney and taken into custody and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Goyette was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court / Criminal Division on April 25, 2022, at 1000 hours for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 25, 2022 / 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland Superior / Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.