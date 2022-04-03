Rutland Barracks // Simple Assault, Cruelty to a Child
CASE#: 22B4001637
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-779-2215
DATE/TIME: April 2, 2022 / 1856 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: A residence in Poultney, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Shania Goyette
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
VICTIM: Juan Sanchez
AGE: 23
VICTIM #2: Juvenile
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 2, 2022, at approximately 1856 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a reported assault in the Town of Poultney. Investigation revealed that Shania Goyette (22) attempted to cause physical injury to Juan Sanchez and in doing so caused a juvenile to be assaulted. Goyette was located at her residence in Poultney and taken into custody and transported to the State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Goyette was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court / Criminal Division on April 25, 2022, at 1000 hours for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 25, 2022 / 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland Superior / Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.