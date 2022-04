Westminster Barracks / Negligent operation / Vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B1002030

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 04-02-22 / approximately 1311 hours

STREET: Route 131

TOWN: Weathersfield

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kenneth Carter

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Trail Boss 330

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: DHMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joyce Balargeon

AGE: 80

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Troopers responded to the area of 2335 VT Route 131, Weathersfield VT, for a report of an ATV (Vehicle 1) and pickup truck (Vehicle 2) crash. Upon arrival it was determined Vehicle 1, driven by Kenneth Carter, struck Vehicle 2. The collision occurred as Vehicle 1 was being driven east, along the west bound shoulder, of Route 131. Carter was issued a citation to appear at Windsor Superior Court on May 23, 2022, for the charge of careless and negligent operation. This investigation continues.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.