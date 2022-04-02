Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 5000 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, April 1, 2022, in the 5000 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:35 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect destroyed property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, April 2, 2022, 20 year-old Ylan Isaac, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.