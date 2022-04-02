City Beat News Announces 2022 Spectrum Award Winners
With winners of its Spectrum Award announced on a rolling annual basis, City Beat News continues to post award-winning companies on its website.
Every year we post just one rating for each company to help consumers find who has rated among the best.”LAPEER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the first quarter of 2022 comes to a close, City Beat News continues to roll out its customer satisfaction research and ratings on businesses nationwide.
City Beat News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals that provide an excellent customer experience. ClearView Eye and Laser Medical Center (www.clearvieweyes.com), a recent winner of the Spectrum Award, earned top honors again in 2022. Located in San Diego, ClearView has now received eight consecutive Spectrum Awards for Patient Satisfaction. World-renowned corneal expert, Dr. Sandy T. Feldman, treats every patient with the utmost respect. With the most advanced LASIK and implantable lens technology, and an unrivaled focus on patient care, Dr. Feldman puts patients first every time. For more information, visit ClearView’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Clearview-Eye-And-Laser-Medical-Center-San-Diego-CA.
As the year moves along, City Beat News will keep rolling out its satisfaction research and announcing the most recent recipients of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor. Negative reviews, even those that are a fraud, can really damage a business’s reputation.
Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their product needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer service.
“Every year we post just one rating for each company to help consumers find who has rated among the best,” says Teresa Hersha, Executive Director of Customer Care for The Stirling Center. “The Spectrum Award winners have all earned our highest ratings so they each receive their own Award Page on CityBeatNews.com.”
City Beat News recognizes award winners for the benefit of consumers and businesses, both of whom want unbiased customer satisfaction research. Consumers can verify a company’s status as a Spectrum Award winner and know they can anticipate the great service others have had, while businesses want to know how they stack up in the eyes of their customers.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”
About City Beat News and The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its “life” and “public service” divisions.
City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
+1 866-732-9800
