WorkCompCentral Issues Last Call for 2022 Comp Laude® Awards

GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkCompCentral is seeking nominations for its annual Comp Laude® Awards, recognizing excellence in the workers’ compensation industry.

The company calls on the industry at large to nominate any person or company, seeking to recognize those who make outstanding positive contributions to the workers’ compensation system. Nominators can choose from one of 10 categories: Injured Worker, Applicant/Claimant Attorney, Defense Attorney, Medical Professional (such as a nurse, nurse case manager, or physical therapist), Doctor/Physician (including a surgeon, psychologist, pharmacist), Industry Leader, Employer, Service Provider, Claims Professional, Work Comp Humanitarian, or you can write in a category.

“We are thrilled to see the ongoing positive response to our event, and I’m also grateful to have had the opportunity to work directly with the late David DePaolo, WorkCompCentral’s founder, to make his vision a reality. Most of all we are happy to be back to an in-person event in Huntington Beach, CA, October 2-4. Thank you to our top sponsors including Sedgwick, Gallagher Bassett, Texas Mutual, and Employer Defense Group. Together, we continue to work towards changing the story of workers’ compensation, to a more positive narrative,” said Yvonne Guibert, Vice President.

Nominations have been extended and will officially close on April 8. The online nomination form can be found here or call (805) 484-0333, ext. 1 for help. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

