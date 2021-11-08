Virtual Ceremony Reveals 2021 Comp Laude® Award Winners

Rosemary McKenzie Ferguson, Australian Injured Worker and founder of Craig's Table takes top 2021 Comp Laude® Award

See the list of the 2021 Comp Laude® Award Winners, announced by WorkCompCentral in a virtual award ceremony Friday, November 5.

I am honored to continue to work towards the vision of WorkCompCentral’s founder, David J. DePaolo. His intention was focused on changing the narrative of our industry to a more positive dialogue.” — Yvonne Guibert, vice president of BI WorkCompCentral

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards were presented for outstanding contributions to the workers’ compensation industry at the annual Comp Laude® Awards and Gala, Friday, November 5, in a live virtual event, with live streaming at the Hotel Haya in historic Ybor City in Tampa, Florida.

Attendees gathered online for two days, November 4-5 to attend sessions, including the coveted awards ceremony on Friday. Co-hosts Yvonne Guibert and Rafael Gonzalez, Esq. hosted and interacted with a small group of workers’ compensation professionals who watched the event as it was live-streamed in a conference room of the Hotel Haya. "I am honored to continue to work towards the vision of WorkCompCentral’s founder, David J. DePaolo. His intention was focused on changing the narrative of our industry to a more positive dialogue.” said Yvonne Guibert, vice president of BI WorkCompCentral.

The Comp Laude® Awards borrows its name from the Latin term “cum laude” commonly used in the academic world meaning “with honor.” Awards were presented to individuals and companies representing many segments of the workers’ compensation industry, even injured workers. This year, awards were presented in 13 categories:

- Applicant / Claimant Attorney, Robert Rubin, Robin, Carmack & Gonia

- Defense Attorney, Ya’Sheaka C. Williams, Eraclides Gelman Law Firm

- Claims Professional, Monty Sweeney, Sedgwick

- Medical Professional, Jeanine Zukerman, RN, BSN, CCM

- Doctor/Physician, Steven Feinberg, MD, Feinberg Medical Group

- Service Provider/Vendor, Steve Ehretsman, Shamrock Prosthetics

- Public Servant, Hon. Kenneth Switzer, Chief Judge, Tennessee

- Work Comp Humanitarian, Kimberly Helwig, NCCI

- Employer, Texas Mutual Insurance Company

- Risk Professional, Sheri Lawrence, SoCal Gas

- Industry Leader, Victoria Kennedy, Washington Dept of Labor & Industries

- Injured Worker Finalists: Mark Cronin, LAPD and Travis Reynolds, NUCOR

- People’s Choice Award, chosen by the audience using Text-to-Vote, Debra Livingston

An Honorary Award was presented to Kristen Chavez, now with Gallagher Bassett, to recognize her seventeen years of service with WorkCompCentral.

The top two awards were presented to individuals selected for their career contributions to the workers’ compensation industry:

Magna Comp Laude® (with great honor), James Anderson, Anderson, Crawley & Burke, PLLC

Summa Comp Laude® (with highest honor) also known as the David J. DePaolo Award, Rosemary McKenzie Ferguson, Australian Injured Worker and Founder of Craig’s Table

For a complete list of nominees and finalists, click here. Next year, WorkCompCentral will host the Comp Laude® Awards and Gala event live in Huntington Beach, CA October 2-4 at the Paséa Hotel and Spa. Nominations are open now for the 2022 Comp Laude® Awards and are open to the industry. All workers' compensation stakeholders are invited to nominate a colleague here.