WCI Announces 2021 Give Kids The World Village Initiative

GKTW "Night of A Million Lights" event promises to be brighter and more festive than ever!

WCI announces its annual initiative to support GKTW Village in an exclusive "Night of A Million Lights" stroll and gala event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11.

One of the major success stories of WCI is its annual support for Give Kids The World Village. This continued support during some very difficult times has been an inspiration to us all.” — WCI Founder and Chairman Jim McConnaughhay

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workers’ Compensation Institute (WCI) announces its annual service day and fundraising initiative to support Give Kids The World Village (GKTW), an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

WCI’s Workers’ Compensation Education Conference annually brings together workers’ compensation professionals from across the country to Orlando for a three-day conference. Since 2016, as a kick-off for the conference, WCI has coordinated a volunteer service day – where hundreds of volunteers have converged on GKTW to assist with various service projects including maintenance, gardening, painting, cleaning and more. This year’s conference, scheduled to be held at the Orlando World Center Marriott on Saturday, December 11, 2021, will feature a virtual volunteer opportunity along with a limited in-person volunteer project at the conference site. WCI encourages the workers’ compensation industry to register and sign up early. Once projects are finalized, all registered volunteers will be notified.

In 2020, while the pandemic kept the WCI community at bay, more than 350 volunteers worked virtually to create over 5,500 masks and autograph books for the children and wish families who visit GKTW. In addition, WCI hosted a virtual silent auction that together with sponsor funds raised more than $93,000. WCI hopes to exceed $100,000 in fundraising through its fundraising efforts this year.

“One of the major success stories of WCI is its annual support for Give Kids The World Village. From the initial 30 conference attendees and staff who originally volunteered to the more than 1,200 who volunteered in 2019, this wonderful outreach program has demonstrated that there are really some good folks in our industry,” said WCI Founder and Chairman Jim McConnaughhay. “This continued support during some very difficult times has been an inspiration to us all.”

In addition to the volunteer opportunity, industry professionals can support the Village by attending “Winter Wonderland,” an annual WCI-GKTW Gala event. New this year, the event will be held in conjunction with GKTW’s second annual Night of a Million Lights holiday lights spectacular at the Village – named by USA Today the “Number One Thing To Do in December in Orlando” for 2020.

Individual Gala tickets can be purchased for $75 for adults and $25 for children under the age of 12. This event is family-friendly and conference attendees are encouraged to buy tickets for friends and family to participate in this one-of-a-kind holiday immersive experience.

“We are excited to partner with GKTW again this year. One vision of the Village is to provide a magical week of ‘YES’ where wish kids can experience the simple joys of childhood, and where families can recapture some of the precious moments that may have been missed due to illness. This vision is one that the WCI community has embraced wholeheartedly over the years, and we remain committed to helping the Village make an unforgettable impact on these families for many years to come,” said WCI/GKTW Spirit to Serve Committee Director Douglas Clark.

As in years past, the conference committee is seeking industry sponsors for the Gala dinner event. Sponsorship levels range from $300 to $20,000 and include a wide range of benefits such as photos with Santa, features in the WCI Weekly newsletter, social media content, tickets to the dinner, and much more.

Special hotel rates of $99 for Friday and Saturday nights at Orlando World Center Marriott will be offered to those who register for the conference and participate in the WCI-GKTW Gala. Pre-registration is required and can be done by visiting the WCI website. Those who wish to volunteer, sponsor, or donate during the WCI-GKTW event may visit www.wci360.com/give-back/ or call 850-425-8156.

About WCI

The Workers’ Compensation Institute (WCI) is a nonprofit educational organization that serves as a comprehensive resource to all workers’ compensation stakeholders. WCI sponsors the annual Workers’ Compensation Education Conference and brings together workers’ compensation professionals from across the country. To learn more, visit www.wci360.com.

About Give Kids The World Village

Give Kids the World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort located in Central Florida that provides weeklong, cost-free dream vacations to children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world – providing every family with transportation, accommodations in fully-furnished storybook villas, donated theme park tickets, nightly entertainment, all meals and snacks, daily gifts, and more.

Since 1986, GKTW has welcomed more than 176,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries. The Village is made possible by the support of generous donors and community partners like WCI, as well as thousands of passionate volunteers – who donate their time and talent making wishes come true. To learn more, visit www.gktw.org.

Give Kids The World Village Night of a Million Lights Preview