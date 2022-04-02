Ukrainian Community and Global Professionals Launch Automated Immigration Chat-Bot on Telegram for Displaced Ukrainians
UkrPass, live on Telegram Messenger, is an automated chat-bot that provides Ukrainians with critical information about immigration options.
"On Feb 24 the war woke me up at 5:00am. I knew I had only a few hours to save my family by taking them abroad. But where and how?”UNITED STATES, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last several weeks, a group of Ukrainian engineers, lawyers and other global professionals have worked together to resolve one of the most profound and urgent struggles for displaced Ukrainians: Where to go next?
— Sergey Aleksandrov, Ukrainian Lawyer
UkrPass, an automated chat-bot available only on Telegram, provides Ukrainians with critical, trustworthy and immediate information about immigration options.
"The minimum goal is help people flee to another country in the most legal way under the circumstances of war," said Sergey Aleksandrov, a Ukrainian Lawyer who pioneered the initiative. "The maximum goal is to help Ukrainians start their lives from scratch in new countries. My overall hope is that these people won’t be aliens for their entire lives but will become integral part of the hosting countries."
The current release occurred on April 2 and features two countries -- Poland and Czech Republic.
"We already have dense, reliable input from leading immigration practitioners for at least six other priority countries," commented David Cantor, Founder of Relocate, a key collaborator on the UkrPass initiative. "Immigration regulations are constantly evolving due to this crisis and it is truly remarkable to witness this come together, in one place, at such a pace."
The current technology goes through a series of relevant, dynamic prompts and walks the individual through a roadmap of options based on their input. It communicates the requirements and other important considerations for immigration options to a specific country and helps that individual make an informed decision as to the next steps.
By releasing the technology directly into Telegram Messenger, Ukrainians are hoping it will have a penetrating impact and get into the hands of those who need it the most.
