Immigration Professionals Pioneer Soft-Launch of First Independent Platform for Global Migration
Leading migration practitioners join tech-platform to ease burdens of migration, address Future of Work challenges and cultivate a community of global citizens.
The ongoing discourse with leading immigration practitioners is encouraging. There is a common thread of empathy, and a cutting-edge philosophy that brings a fresh perspective to global mobility.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relocate, an independent platform for global migration, provides individuals with a centralized marketplace for relocation. The soft-launch for this tech-based company features a limited enrollment of experienced immigration practitioners in over fifteen-countries.
— David Cantor, Founder of Relocate
“There are clear problems to solve in the immigration industry,” added Marek Pałys, Co-Founder of Start-Up House, an award-winning engineering firm based in Warsaw. “From an engineering perspective, this is an extremely interesting challenge for us. Information overload, inefficiency to access relevant information, and a lack of transparency are real barriers for those seeking to relocate—and now we’re on a mission to confront these issues.”
Through Relocate, individuals can easily search and browse through relevant information about relocation; channel inquiries about specific cross-border questions and consult directly with licensed migration professionals to obtain tailored advice. As an independent marketplace, legal advice is provided by qualified legal practitioners and global mobility specialists that each have their own areas of practice.
“We’re extremely honored to be part of this project with so many high-level immigration experts worldwide,” commented Gabriela Lessa, Immigration Partner at Veirano Advogados, a premier Brazilian law firm.
“The onboarding on the website was incredibly easy, responsive and intuitive,” commented Mihan Hannan, Managing Partner at Hanan Tew, a cutting-edge Australian law firm.
“Similar to the #fintech movement, there seems to be momentum gaining in areas of #legaltech and #immigrationtech,” said Jürgen Pretsch, research-based scientist and serial expat. “The timing for something like this is really appropriate. The future of work is changing, and governments are finally starting to recognize that immigration pathways are needed for this new generation of digital nomads.”
“This is such a refreshing moment for me as well,” commented Miho Tanaka, Founder and CEO of Startup Work in Japan. “I hardly meet people trying to solve the complicated immigration procedures around the world. Like the other countries in the world, the Japanese immigration system is like a blackbox.”
Since the soft-launch in November 2021, the member-base of Relocate has grown over 200%. As part Relocate's core-mission statements they aim to generate transparency and efficiency in the migration process.
For the present MVP release, individuals can explore new destinations, dig-deeper into core topics about relocation, and further understand relocation options based on their needs and preferences. It also features original publications written by migration experts.
And it's not all digital. In partnership with other stakeholders, Relocate is curating a series of in-person events throughout 2022 featuring thought-leaders in the Future of Work and Digital Nomad ecosystem. The premier takes place in The Hague on March 3rd, and includes Member of Parliament, Damian Boeselager, one of the key-negotiators on the Blue Card Directive, an EU tech talent visa.
