The Future of Work: Relocate, an Independent Global Migration Platform Launches Debut Conference at The Hague

Relocate, an independent platform for global migration seeks to ease the burdens of migration.

Relocate is the first independent marketplace for global migration.

The intimate discussion brings together dynamic thought leaders including Member of European Parliament and Volt Europa politician Damian Boeselager.

There is a paradigm shift taking place. One that is gaining attention at governmental levels and carving out pathways for what seems to be a new era of global mobility.”
— David Cantor, Founder of Relocate
LONDON, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 'Future of Work' series from Relocate presents an all-star panel of thought leaders and practitioners in global mobility to The Hague on 3rd March, 2022.

Relocate is a leading independent platform for global migration. This international event promises cutting-edge and forward-looking discussions on digital nomadism, future of work and remote work.

Hosted by The Student Hotel, this global panel features Member of European Parliament Damian Boeselager, senior public affairs manager of the Adecco Group, Menno Bart, director of Digital Nomad Association Croatia, Michael Freer, co-founder of edtech startup Boundless Life, Marcos Carvalho and managing director of Antwerp-based global mobility service firm Xpatriate, Sandrine Le Clef, and chief people and culture officer of The Student Hotel, Mieke Veldhuis.

Today, approximately 3.6 percent of the world’s population are migrants. While most emigrate for better opportunities, others are forced out of their homes due to conflict, economic distress, and climate change. We’re headed towards a future with liquid borders. The Covid-19 pandemic has already nudged the world closer to that configuration. Forced or voluntary, migration is an undeniable reality. As skills gain mobility, so do those who possess them.
It is in this context that the Future of Work series will take place. Join us for policy-informing and thought-provoking conversations on the role of international governments and private businesses in facilitating a work environment in this new reality.

About Relocate

Relocate is an independent platform for global migration. It facilitates navigating the complex world of immigration and relocation to help make informed decisions. As a tech-based platform, Relocate lets you explore immigrant-friendly destinations while offering a comprehensive overview of visa options and advisors who simplify and work with the processes in each destination country.

About The Student Hotel

Amsterdam-based The Student Hotel creates co- living and co-working spaces where students, travelers, mobile professionals, creative nomads and enterprising minds can connect and thrive. The Student Hotel is a connected community after the debut TSH COLLAB facility, which is located at its flagship hotel, The Student Hotel Amsterdam City. It offers flexi-desk space, dedicated offices, mini classrooms as well as access to an Olympic-size lap pool (SwimGym), a world-class gym, an auditorium, restaurant, constant connectivity, endless inspiration and excellent coffee.

View the full-agenda and learn more about the Relocate Series: https://www.series.relocate.world/premier

Srividya Kalyanaraman
Relocate Inc.
email us here
