More about Bulloch County Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of Children

Register, GA (April 2, 2022) – On Thursday, March 31, 2022, the GBI arrested Conner Aaron Ryles, age 19, of Register, GA. Ryles is charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography). The GBI began investigating Ryles’ online activity after receiving multiple Cybertips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession or distribution of images depicting child pornography. This investigation led to a search warrant at Ryles’ residence in Bulloch County and multiple digital devices were seized. Ryles was booked into the Bulloch County Jail. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

During the execution of the search warrant and the arrest of Ryles, the GBI Statesboro Office was assisted by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, and GBI agents from the Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

