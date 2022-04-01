Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,552 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1146 Printer's Number 1531

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of Community and Economic

Development of the Commonwealth.

"Eligible applicant." A nonprofit organization or a county

or municipal government.

"Eligible assistance program." A program providing supports

and guidance, which is informational, emotional, social, legal

or otherwise in nature, to individuals who confront biases or

inequalities based on gender or sexual stereotypes in navigating

the name change process in the Commonwealth.

"Fund." The Compassionate Name Change Assistance Grant Fund

established under section 7A03 (relating to Compassionate Name

Change Assistance Grant Fund).

"Grant program." The Compassionate Name Change Assistance

Grant Program established under section 7A02 (relating to

Compassionate Name Change Assistance Grant Program).

"Nonprofit organization." A corporation or other entity

based in this Commonwealth which is an exempt organization as

defined under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of

1986 (Public Law 99-514, 26 U.S.C. § 501(c)(3)).

§ 7A02. Compassionate Name Change Assistance Grant Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Compassionate Name Change Assistance

Grant Program is established as a competitive grant program

within the department.

(b) Eligible uses of the funds.--Grants under the grant

program may only be used for the costs of administering an

eligible assistance program.

(c) Department powers and duties.--The department has the

following powers and duties:

20220SB1146PN1531 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1146 Printer's Number 1531

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.