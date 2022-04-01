Senate Bill 1149 Printer's Number 1532
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1532
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1149
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, MUTH, FONTANA,
SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, KANE AND STREET, APRIL 1, 2022
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 1, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled
"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination
because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or
national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor
organizations and others as herein defined; creating the
Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's
Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing
for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of
an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for
judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"
providing for duties of commission relating to name changes
by certain individuals.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222),
known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, is amended by
adding a section to read:
Section 7.1. Duties of Commission Relating To Name Changes
By Certain Individuals.--(a) Not later than sixty days after
the effective date of this section, the commission shall
establish a single online access point on the commission's
publicly accessible Internet website to aid individuals in
identifying, securing and understanding the necessary petitions
