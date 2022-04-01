Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,552 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1149 Printer's Number 1532

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1532

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1149

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, MUTH, FONTANA,

SANTARSIERO, SAVAL, KANE AND STREET, APRIL 1, 2022

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 1, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled

"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination

because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or

national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor

organizations and others as herein defined; creating the

Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's

Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing

for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of

an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for

judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"

providing for duties of commission relating to name changes

by certain individuals.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222),

known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 7.1. Duties of Commission Relating To Name Changes

By Certain Individuals.--(a) Not later than sixty days after

the effective date of this section, the commission shall

establish a single online access point on the commission's

publicly accessible Internet website to aid individuals in

identifying, securing and understanding the necessary petitions

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

You just read:

Senate Bill 1149 Printer's Number 1532

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.