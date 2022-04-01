Submit Release
Senate Bill 1150 Printer's Number 1533

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - (2),] if:

(i) [at least two calendar years have elapsed from

the date of completion of a person's sentence and] that

person has completed the person's sentence and is not

subject to the probation or parole jurisdiction of any

court, county probation agency or the Pennsylvania Board

of Probation and Parole; or

(ii) the person has been pardoned.

[(2) The court may not order a change of name for a

person convicted of murder, voluntary manslaughter, rape,

involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual

assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, robbery

as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3701(a)(1)(i) (relating to

robbery), aggravated assault as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. §

2702(a)(1) or (2) (relating to aggravated assault), arson as

defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3301(a) (relating to arson and

related offenses), kidnapping or robbery of a motor vehicle

or criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal

solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above or an

equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in

effect at the time of the commission of that offense or an

equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.]

(3) The court shall notify the Office of Attorney

General, the Pennsylvania State Police and the office of the

district attorney of the county in which the person resides

when a change of name for a person convicted of a felony has

been ordered. The Pennsylvania State Police, upon receipt of

this notice, shall include the change of name information in

the central repository as provided for in 18 Pa.C.S. Ch. 91.

Section 3. Title 54 is amended by adding a section to read:

20220SB1150PN1533 - 7 -

