Senate Bill 1173 Printer's Number 1534
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1534
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1173
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MENSCH, BAKER, HUTCHINSON, FONTANA,
COLLETT AND J. WARD, APRIL 1, 2022
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
APRIL 1, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.216, No.76), entitled "An
act relating to dentistry; defining and providing for the
licensing and registration of dentists and dental hygienists,
and for the revocation and suspension of such licenses and
registrations, subject to appeal, and for their
reinstatement; defining the powers and duties of the State
Dental Council and Examining Board and the Department of
Public Instruction; providing penalties; and repealing
existing laws," further providing for general powers of the
State Board of Dentistry.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3(j.2) of the act of May 1, 1933
(P.L.216, No.76), known as The Dental Law, is amended to read:
Section 3. General Powers of the State Board of Dentistry.--
The State Board of Dentistry (hereinafter called the board)
shall have the following powers and duties:
* * *
(j.2) (1) To adopt, promulgate and enforce rules and
regulations establishing requirements for continuing dental
education to be met by persons licensed or certified under this
