Senate Bill 1173 Printer's Number 1534

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1534

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1173

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MENSCH, BAKER, HUTCHINSON, FONTANA,

COLLETT AND J. WARD, APRIL 1, 2022

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

APRIL 1, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.216, No.76), entitled "An

act relating to dentistry; defining and providing for the

licensing and registration of dentists and dental hygienists,

and for the revocation and suspension of such licenses and

registrations, subject to appeal, and for their

reinstatement; defining the powers and duties of the State

Dental Council and Examining Board and the Department of

Public Instruction; providing penalties; and repealing

existing laws," further providing for general powers of the

State Board of Dentistry.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3(j.2) of the act of May 1, 1933

(P.L.216, No.76), known as The Dental Law, is amended to read:

Section 3. General Powers of the State Board of Dentistry.--

The State Board of Dentistry (hereinafter called the board)

shall have the following powers and duties:

* * *

(j.2) (1) To adopt, promulgate and enforce rules and

regulations establishing requirements for continuing dental

education to be met by persons licensed or certified under this

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

