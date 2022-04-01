Senate Bill 1179 Printer's Number 1530
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - "Victim of human trafficking." A victim of an offense
enumerated in either 18 Pa.C.S. § 3011 (relating to trafficking
in individuals) or 3012 (relating to involuntary servitude).
* * *
Section 2. Section 6704 of Title 23 is amended by adding
paragraphs to read:
§ 6704. Persons eligible to apply.
The following persons shall be eligible to apply to become
program participants:
* * *
(6) A victim of child abduction who files an affidavit
with the Office of Victim Advocate describing the
perpetrator's course of conduct or repeated actions toward
the affiant meeting the criteria enumerated in 18 Pa.C.S. §
2904 (relating to interference with custody of children) that
is graded as a felony and further stating that the affiant
fears future violent acts by the perpetrator of the child
abduction.
(7) A victim of human trafficking who files an affidavit
with the Office of Victim Advocate describing the
perpetrator's course of conduct or repeated actions toward
the affiant meeting the criteria enumerated in either 18
Pa.C.S. § 3011 (relating to trafficking in individuals) or
3012 (relating to involuntary servitude) and further stating
that the affiant fears future violent acts by the perpetrator
of the human trafficking.
Section 3. Section 6705(a) of Title 23 is amended to read:
§ 6705. Application and certification process.
(a) General rule.--A person must file an application with
the Office of Victim Advocate on a form prescribed by the Office
