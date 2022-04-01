Submit Release
Senate Bill 1179 Printer's Number 1530

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - "Victim of human trafficking." A victim of an offense

enumerated in either 18 Pa.C.S. § 3011 (relating to trafficking

in individuals) or 3012 (relating to involuntary servitude).

* * *

Section 2. Section 6704 of Title 23 is amended by adding

paragraphs to read:

§ 6704. Persons eligible to apply.

The following persons shall be eligible to apply to become

program participants:

* * *

(6) A victim of child abduction who files an affidavit

with the Office of Victim Advocate describing the

perpetrator's course of conduct or repeated actions toward

the affiant meeting the criteria enumerated in 18 Pa.C.S. §

2904 (relating to interference with custody of children) that

is graded as a felony and further stating that the affiant

fears future violent acts by the perpetrator of the child

abduction.

(7) A victim of human trafficking who files an affidavit

with the Office of Victim Advocate describing the

perpetrator's course of conduct or repeated actions toward

the affiant meeting the criteria enumerated in either 18

Pa.C.S. § 3011 (relating to trafficking in individuals) or

3012 (relating to involuntary servitude) and further stating

that the affiant fears future violent acts by the perpetrator

of the human trafficking.

Section 3. Section 6705(a) of Title 23 is amended to read:

§ 6705. Application and certification process.

(a) General rule.--A person must file an application with

the Office of Victim Advocate on a form prescribed by the Office

