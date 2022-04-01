Senate Bill 1171 Printer's Number 1535

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1535

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1171

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, BOSCOLA, KANE, MENSCH, J. WARD AND

PITTMAN, APRIL 1, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 1, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for

permit for movement during course of manufacture.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4968(a.2)(10)(i) introductory paragraph

and (ii) introductory paragraph of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 4968. Permit for movement during course of manufacture.

* * *

(a.2) Specifications.--

* * *

(10) A combination of vehicles which is hauling pulpwood

or wood chips from a specified source to a pulp mill may be

permitted by the department and local authorities to move

upon specified highways within their respective jurisdictions

subject to the following conditions:

(i) The vehicle must be a minimum five-axle

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18