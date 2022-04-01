Senate Bill 1171 Printer's Number 1535
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1535
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1171
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, BOSCOLA, KANE, MENSCH, J. WARD AND
PITTMAN, APRIL 1, 2022
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 1, 2022
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for
permit for movement during course of manufacture.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4968(a.2)(10)(i) introductory paragraph
and (ii) introductory paragraph of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 4968. Permit for movement during course of manufacture.
* * *
(a.2) Specifications.--
* * *
(10) A combination of vehicles which is hauling pulpwood
or wood chips from a specified source to a pulp mill may be
permitted by the department and local authorities to move
upon specified highways within their respective jurisdictions
subject to the following conditions:
(i) The vehicle must be a minimum five-axle
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18