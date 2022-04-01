Submit Release
News Search

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,553 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1171 Printer's Number 1535

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 1535

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1171

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, BOSCOLA, KANE, MENSCH, J. WARD AND

PITTMAN, APRIL 1, 2022

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 1, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in size, weight and load, further providing for

permit for movement during course of manufacture.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4968(a.2)(10)(i) introductory paragraph

and (ii) introductory paragraph of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 4968. Permit for movement during course of manufacture.

* * *

(a.2) Specifications.--

* * *

(10) A combination of vehicles which is hauling pulpwood

or wood chips from a specified source to a pulp mill may be

permitted by the department and local authorities to move

upon specified highways within their respective jurisdictions

subject to the following conditions:

(i) The vehicle must be a minimum five-axle

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Bill 1171 Printer's Number 1535

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.