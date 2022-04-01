Senate Bill 1181 Printer's Number 1537
PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - "Pennsylvania school." Any school district, cyber charter
school, charter school, regional charter school, area career and
technical school or intermediate unit located within this
Commonwealth.
"Reduced fat Pennsylvania milk." Pennsylvania milk
containing 2% milk fat. The term includes Pennsylvania milk that
has been flavored.
"Whole Pennsylvania milk." Pennsylvania milk containing at
least 3% milk fat. The term includes Pennsylvania milk that has
been flavored.
Section 3. Milk deemed in stream of intrastate commerce.
Pennsylvania milk that is offered for sale to a Pennsylvania
school shall be deemed to be in the stream of intrastate
commerce.
Section 4. Provision or sale of Pennsylvania milk in
Pennsylvania schools.
Notwithstanding any other provision of law or regulation, the
school board or other governing entity of a Pennsylvania school
may elect to utilize funds from State or local sources to obtain
whole Pennsylvania milk or reduced fat Pennsylvania milk to
provide or sell at the Pennsylvania school.
Section 5. Duties of Secretary of Education.
The Secretary of Education shall notify the superintendent or
chief administrator of each Pennsylvania school of the
provisions of this act.
Section 6. Right of civil action.
The Office of Attorney General shall, on behalf of a
Pennsylvania school, bring a civil action against the Federal
Government or any other entity to recover funds withheld or
revoked as a result of an action taken by the school board or
