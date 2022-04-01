Senate Bill 1181 Printer's Number 1537

PENNSYLVANIA, April 1 - "Pennsylvania school." Any school district, cyber charter

school, charter school, regional charter school, area career and

technical school or intermediate unit located within this

Commonwealth.

"Reduced fat Pennsylvania milk." Pennsylvania milk

containing 2% milk fat. The term includes Pennsylvania milk that

has been flavored.

"Whole Pennsylvania milk." Pennsylvania milk containing at

least 3% milk fat. The term includes Pennsylvania milk that has

been flavored.

Section 3. Milk deemed in stream of intrastate commerce.

Pennsylvania milk that is offered for sale to a Pennsylvania

school shall be deemed to be in the stream of intrastate

commerce.

Section 4. Provision or sale of Pennsylvania milk in

Pennsylvania schools.

Notwithstanding any other provision of law or regulation, the

school board or other governing entity of a Pennsylvania school

may elect to utilize funds from State or local sources to obtain

whole Pennsylvania milk or reduced fat Pennsylvania milk to

provide or sell at the Pennsylvania school.

Section 5. Duties of Secretary of Education.

The Secretary of Education shall notify the superintendent or

chief administrator of each Pennsylvania school of the

provisions of this act.

Section 6. Right of civil action.

The Office of Attorney General shall, on behalf of a

Pennsylvania school, bring a civil action against the Federal

Government or any other entity to recover funds withheld or

revoked as a result of an action taken by the school board or

