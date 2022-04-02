Di Nardo Gloves Finally Certified by the California State Athletics Commission - Sponsorship Opportunities are open
Di Nardo Boxing Gloves Finally Certified by the California State Athletics Commission - Upcoming Californian Fighters Seeked for Sponsorship OpportunitiesTORINO, TORINO, ITALY, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Di Nardo, Welcome to California, another goal has been achieved.
Finally the well-known Italian luxury brand "DI NARDO" manufacturer of boxing gloves, equipment and leather accessories, has been approved and certified by the California State Athletics Commission, but let's take a step back, who is Di Nardo?
Filippo Leccese Di Nardo, nicknamed "The Godfather of boxing gloves" comes from a family of Italian tailors, specialized in the creation of high fashion clothing and accessories. At a young age he decides to suspend his studies to devote himself to learning the family trade, which from generation to generation had been handed down from father to son.
After working for years in the family tailor's shop, and seeing that the textile market was changing due to the imminent arrival of the economic crisis, out of passion, he decides to make his art available to the sport of boxing, with the intention of making a product of luxury and excellence in a sector and a sport considered marginal, as it is only practiced by poor people and people socially on the margins.
Filippo Di Nardo obviously has a completely different vision of boxing, as he perceives that there is a change taking place in this sport as well.
In 2006 he made his first glove
In 2008 he completed his work by believing that the product reflected acceptable parameters to be marketed
In 2012 comes the first financial collapse
In 2013 he created Mason's Boxing
In 2015 it was certified and approved by the WBC
In 2016 it begins its expansion abroad
In 2017 his second financial collapse, and the destruction of Mason's
In 2018 Di Nardo was born from the ashes of Mason's who was immediately certified by the New York State Athletics Commission
In 2019 it is Certified by the BBBofC (British Athletics Commission) and begins its expansion and its official entry into boxing events
Today Di Nardo designer gloves are sold all over the world and considered as authentic works of art, which also involve many collectors, aware that these gloves will one day be worth much more than what they are worth today.
Today, that another goal has been achieved by obtaining the prestigious certification of the California State Athletics Commission, Filippo Di Nardo therefore offers the possibility of sponsoring, to Upcoming Californian Fighters in order to be able to use the most luxurious glove in the world for their fights.
We therefore invite you, if interested, to get in touch with Filippo Di Nardo "The Godfather of Boxing Gloves" so as not to miss your chance.
