Suspects Sought in Robbery Offenses in the Fifth District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred on in the Fifth District.

 

In each of the two below offenses, the suspects approached the victims at the listed locations. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victims. The suspects fled the scene.

 

Armed Robbery (Gun) On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 8:25 pm at the intersection of 8th and Hamlin Street Northeast CCN 22-041-463

 

Armed Robbery (Gun) On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at approximately 9:15 pm in the 2900 block of 8th Street Northeast CCN 22-039-965

 

Robbery (Snatch)

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at approximately 9:36 pm the suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of Regent Place Northeast. The suspects snatched the victim’s property and fled the scene.

CCN 22-039-973

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Suspects Sought in Robbery Offenses in the Fifth District

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome.

