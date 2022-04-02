Submit Release
OffGamers Hosts a ShopeePay Campaign with Cashbacks

Your Gaming Alliance

ShopeePay is one of Malaysia’s most used e-wallets and we trust that this campaign will be a success due to ShopeePay’s popularity and convenience.”
— said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director of OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffGamers is hosting a ShopeePay campaign titled “Another Shopping Spree with ShopeePay 2022”.

During the campaign period, customers who purchase OffGamers’ products and checkout using ShopeePay—with minimum spending—will be given cashback for their ShopeePay e-wallet.

This will also be the 2nd time OffGamers and ShopeePay collaborated with the previous campaign happening in October of 2021.

ShopeePay is a leading Southeast Asia e-wallet service that is supported by many digital and offline stores in Malaysia.

The “Another Shopping Spree with ShopeePay 2022” event will last from 23 March until 30 April 2022 and is available for all customers residing in Malaysia.


About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 98628773
press@offgamers.com
