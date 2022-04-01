Nova Scotia, New Brunswick Offer Joint Bid to Host 2023 World Juniors

CANADA, April 1 - Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are working together on a bid to host the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.

“We’ve done it before and we are ready to do it again. In 2003, we showed there is no better host for this significant event when we hosted the World Junior Championship, and Nova Scotians are ready to do it again,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are home to three of the top male hockey players in the world and recently welcomed home two newly minted women’s gold medal winners. We’ve been fortunate to see friends and neighbours win Stanley Cups, Olympic gold medals and World Junior Championships and I know the excitement of hosting this incredible event will set off the same domino effect as hosting the 2003 World Junior Championship did back then.”

The joint bid would have Halifax and Moncton serve as the host cities for the tournament, to be played December 26, 2022-January 5, 2023.

Details of the bid are confidential while the competitive bid process is underway.

Quotes: As a hockey fan, I know how important hockey is to Canadians, which is why I’m proud to offer my government’s support for a bid for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship. Sporting events of this magnitude provide a lift to the economy, tourism and sports development. They are also an excellent opportunity to invite people to our province and for hockey fans to experience high-level, exciting competition. Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick

Quick Facts: the 2023 tournament was originally scheduled to be played in Russia, but the IIHF has removed Russia’s hosting rights and is considering other countries to host the event

Nova Scotia hosted the 2003 World Junior Championship in Halifax and Sydney

the 2023 World Juniors will be the 47th edition of the tournament

-30-