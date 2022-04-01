Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,647 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Designates Patton To Drought Preparedness Council

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has designated Glenn Reed Patton to the Drought Preparedness Council for a term at the pleasure of the governor. The Council develops,  implements, and periodically updates a comprehensive state drought preparedness plan for mitigating the effects of droughts.

Glenn Reed Patton of Lubbock is a residency counselor for Carillon Senior Living. He is an active member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and owner of Rocking P Beefmasters. He is also a member of AMBUCS American Business Club. He was raised in Hale Center and moved to pursue his education in Lubbock. Patton received a Bachelor of Science in Business Communication from Lubbock Christian University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Designates Patton To Drought Preparedness Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.