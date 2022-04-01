Governor Abbott Designates Patton To Drought Preparedness Council

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has designated Glenn Reed Patton to the Drought Preparedness Council for a term at the pleasure of the governor. The Council develops, implements, and periodically updates a comprehensive state drought preparedness plan for mitigating the effects of droughts.

Glenn Reed Patton of Lubbock is a residency counselor for Carillon Senior Living. He is an active member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and owner of Rocking P Beefmasters. He is also a member of AMBUCS American Business Club. He was raised in Hale Center and moved to pursue his education in Lubbock. Patton received a Bachelor of Science in Business Communication from Lubbock Christian University.