Maintenance Work Planned on Interstate 29 through Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Contact: Dan Drake, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin maintenance work on northbound Interstate 29 through the Sioux Falls area. A lane closure along northbound Interstate 29 may result in some traffic delays. Motorists are also advised that speeds will be reduced in the work zone beginning Tuesday, April 5 through Friday, April 15, 2022. Reduced speeds will be in place on I-29 from the Interstate 229 junction to the Interstate 90 junction between the hours of 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekdays (Monday through Friday).

This construction project consists of cleaning out existing drop inlets and culverts.

The prime contractor for this $335,500 project is BX Civil & Construction, Dell Rapids, SD. The overall project completion date is Aug. 5, 2022.

For more information about the project, please contact Dan Drake, SDDOT Project Engineer, at Dan.Drake@state.sd.us or 605-937-3099.

