Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,646 in the last 365 days.

Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit / Second Degree Murder

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20A504516

STATION: Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: February 3rd, 2001

LOCATION: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 2303 – Second Degree Murder

 

ACCUSED: Jason Roberts

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maryville Tennessee 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In April 2017 Detectives with the Vermont State Police began an investigation into the death of Madison Simoneau, formerly Destiny Roberts, which occurred on July 16, 2016, at Boston Children’s Hospital. Madison was 15 years old at the time of her death. The subsequent investigation revealed that Madison died as a result of complications of an intentional injury she sustained on or around February 3, 2001, when she was just over a month old.

 

Jason Roberts, Madison’s biological father, was previously charged with First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault in Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Unit, as a result of the intentional injuries sustained by Madison in February 2001.

 

On March 31, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued in Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Unit, for the arrest of Jason Roberts on the charge of Second-Degree Murder. The arrest warrant orders Roberts to be held without bail pending his arraignment. Roberts was taken into custody on April 1, 2022, by members of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshall Service in Maryville Tennessee. Roberts is currently in custody in the State of Tennessee pending his extradition to the State of Vermont to face charges.

 

Further details are contained in the affidavit of probable cause that is on file with Vermont Superior Court in Newport Vermont.

 

 

 

Det. Sgt. James Vooris

Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, Vermont 05495

802-878-7111

 

You just read:

Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit / Second Degree Murder

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.