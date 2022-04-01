Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit / Second Degree Murder

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 20A504516

STATION: Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: February 3rd, 2001

LOCATION: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 2303 – Second Degree Murder

ACCUSED: Jason Roberts

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Maryville Tennessee

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

In April 2017 Detectives with the Vermont State Police began an investigation into the death of Madison Simoneau, formerly Destiny Roberts, which occurred on July 16, 2016, at Boston Children’s Hospital. Madison was 15 years old at the time of her death. The subsequent investigation revealed that Madison died as a result of complications of an intentional injury she sustained on or around February 3, 2001, when she was just over a month old.

Jason Roberts, Madison’s biological father, was previously charged with First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault in Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Unit, as a result of the intentional injuries sustained by Madison in February 2001.

On March 31, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued in Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Unit, for the arrest of Jason Roberts on the charge of Second-Degree Murder. The arrest warrant orders Roberts to be held without bail pending his arraignment. Roberts was taken into custody on April 1, 2022, by members of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshall Service in Maryville Tennessee. Roberts is currently in custody in the State of Tennessee pending his extradition to the State of Vermont to face charges.

Further details are contained in the affidavit of probable cause that is on file with Vermont Superior Court in Newport Vermont.

