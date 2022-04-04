Families Love Travel Recommends 23 Exciting Cool-Weather Summer Destinations in the U.S. for Families
Summer vacations are more affordable and pleasant in cool-weather destinationsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US is home to many great destinations for families looking to escape the heat this summer. Families Love Travel has released a list of the best cool-weather destinations to visit with kids, perfect for families looking for an upcoming getaway.
“Families Love Travel can help families plan the perfect pandemic-proof vacation this summer based on the trends we're seeing in family travel and what families across the US have told us they need," said Gunjan Prakash, CEO and Founder of Families Love Travel. "Trends indicate that some are looking for cooler places during summer because they don’t want the hassle or expense of traveling somewhere warm or at risk for hurricanes, such as southern US states or the Caribbean. For others, National Parks continue to grow in popularity, given the ability to get outside, not worry about evolving COVID guidelines, and customize the trip. We encourage families to visit our website for help curating memories to last a lifetime."
The current economic climate is causing travel costs to increase. Finding an affordable summer vacation is as easy as looking at cooler climates to escape the heat and save on travel costs. From hiking to lounging by the pool all day, Families Love Travel has the perfect destination for every budget or lifestyle. Families can even make the trip more affordable by camping, glamping, and taking an RV vacation, since the cooler weather will make these options more comfortable. Of course, with the money they'll save on flights to Europe, families can also afford to stay at more luxurious hotels.
The Families Love Travel team, comprised mostly of women and mothers, combines their own experiences with significant research, as well as suggestions from the Families Who Love To Travel interactive Facebook community of nearly 50,000 members, to publish content that families can trust.
Some affordable suggestions recommended by the Families Love Travel experts for a memorable family vacation in cooler temperatures include: Acadia National Park, Maine, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, and Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, for hiking, biking, horseback riding, ziplining, and fishing. San Francisco and Seattle are also great locations for those desiring an urban setting, museums, and historical landmarks. These are just a few among the 20+ cool-weather vacations families can choose from on this list.
Whether you’re searching for a cool-weather summer destination close to home or traveling to a new place, Families Love Travel has the perfect recommendation for every family.
For more information on these destinations and others, visit familieslovetravel.com or keep up with the latest travel trends by joining their private Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/familiesWhoLovetoTravel.
