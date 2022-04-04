Solomon Exam Prep Releases New Editions of its Study Guides for the NASAA Series 63, Series 65, and Series 66 Exams

Solomon Exam Prep's new editions of the Series 63, 65, and 66 Study Guides are now available.

With new editions of Solomon Study Guides for these exams, we continue our strong track record of helping financial professionals achieve their career goals by passing these NASAA qualification exams.” — Jeremy Solomon, President and Co-founder

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solomon Exam Prep has just released new editions of study guides for the three North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) exams: the 6th edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 63 guide, the 4th edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 65 guide, and the 5th edition of the Solomon Exam Prep Series 66 guide. With these updated editions, professionals seeking the Series 63, Series 65, or Series 66 qualifications can learn the content they need to know to pass their exams.

The Series 63, Uniform Securities Agent State Law Examination, is the state law test for broker-dealer representatives. Of the three exams, the Series 63 is the shortest at 65 questions.

The Series 65, Uniform Investment Adviser Law Examination, qualifies individuals to become investment adviser representatives. The Series 65 exam consists of 130 questions.

Passing the Series 66, the Uniform Combined State Law Examination, qualifies an individual as both a securities agent and an investment advisor representative. However, to register as an investment adviser representative based on the Series 66, an individual must also pass the FINRA Series 7 exam. The Series 66 exam is 100 questions.

Solomon Exam Prep President and Co-founder, Jeremy Solomon, points out that there has been a rise in the number of investment adviser representatives, along with a shift towards firms registered as both broker-dealers and investment-advisers:

“At Solomon, our data show that more and more individuals are taking NASAA exams, especially the Series 65 and Series 66. With new editions of Solomon Study Guides for these exams, we continue our strong track record of helping thousands of financial professionals achieve their career goals by passing these important NASAA qualification exams.”

While the core content of the study guides remains the same in the new editions, some key changes include:

- New sections on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Marketing Rule

- New sections on private foundations versus donor-advised funds

- Updated 2022 tax information

Content updates are also reflected in the Solomon Exam Simulator, which is designed to complement the study guides.

The Solomon Series 63, Series 65, and Series 66 Study Guides are available as digital subscriptions, with a hardcopy upgrade option. The guides can be purchased individually or in a package with accompanying study products. Customers also have access to free tools and resources, including Solomon Study Schedules in digital and pdf format, which help students master the exam material with maximum efficiency.

