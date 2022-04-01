FDLE arrests Suwannee County woman for scheme to defraud

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Mary Kathryn Morgan, 39, of O’Brien, yesterday on one count of scheme to defraud. In July 2021, FDLE received a request from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations that a CCSO deputy had stolen a large sum of money during the course of a traffic stop. That investigation resulted in the arrest of the deputy in question last year. During the investigation, agents learned that the money the deputy stole had been obtained fraudulently prior to the traffic stop. A new investigation was opened by FDLE’s Gainesville Field Office based on the new revelations, and agents learned that Morgan obtained the money illegally through the dual presentment of a check. The investigation showed that Morgan submitted the check, in the amount of $5,273, for deposit via online banking and then presented the check for deposit in person, receiving money for the check twice. Morgan was arrested and booked into the Suwannee County Jail on $5,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 3rd Judicial Circuit. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001