Communitas Mater Domini "CMD" Sunrise of a New Era

This new universal calendar is the corridor and key to the long promise of a new heaven and new earth

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMD, "Communitas Mater Domini"- Community of the Mother of the Lord, is a 501C 3 organization in New Jersey, where The Holy Spirit, is the Founder and Administrator of CMD, the Inspirer of the Word of God, Whose grace has prompted the words and actions throughout His organization. Our motto “Instaurare Omnia in Christo” (2 Cor.5:18, Col1:20) is founded on the manifest reign of Jesus Christ in all things among all nations. CMD is introducing the Universal Calendar to reclaim all back to Christ and eradicate paganism which has permeated the Universe and separated God from His people.

The entire universe belongs to Christ on three counts

a. By nature, everything was made through Him, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made through him, and without Him was not anything made that was made” (Jn.1:1-3)

b. By His Blood He has purchased all creation, “ Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us—for it is written, “Cursed is everyone who is hanged on a tree”— so that in Christ Jesus the blessing of Abraham might come to the Gentiles” (Gal.3:13-14)

c. As a reward for His passion and death, the Father has given the entire creation, “though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, by taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Therefore God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Phil.2:6-11)

Why Now with everything else going on in the World? Why? Because God wants it Now…

THE DIVINE WILL: Jesus-centered (filled) Universe

“Write down the revelation and make it plain on tablets… For the revelation awaits an appointed time; it speaks of the end…For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD as the waters cover the sea” (Hab.2); and “they shall be priests of God and of Christ and shall reign with Him a thousand years” (Rev.20:4); and Jesus said, “All things have been entrusted to Me by My Father. No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son” (Mat.11:27); therefore, “at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the GLORY OF GOD THE FATHER” (Phil.2:9-11); “For from Him and through Him and for Him are all things. To Him be the glory forever! Amen” (Rom.11:36).

THE END OF WORLDWIDE PAGAN CALENDAR: Christening of the Universal Calendar

