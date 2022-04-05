Shop LC Partners with StellaSimone to Bring Affordable, High-Quality Haircare Products to Market
First haircare products launching through Catapult program on home shopping channel
Shop LC is proudly bringing innovative haircare products to its home shopping channel through StellaSimone – an innovative haircare brand discovered through the Catapult program of Shop LC parent company, Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL).
— Raquel Guardia, founder of StellaSimone
“VGL and Shop LC employ people from a wide array of backgrounds and ethnicities,” explains Rexana Halverson, Senior Beauty Buyer Shop LC. “After reviewing StellaSimone products, we immediately knew there is an opportunity to help this underrepresented demographic. We see ourselves in the audience StellaSimore wants to reach.”
The struggles for those with a blend of hair textures is a familiar one. Often, there’s a need to blend multiple products together to achieve passable results. And even then, the weather is a factor. It was these real-life experiences that inspired Raquel Guardia to develop StellaSImone. While salon and store products address only one kind of hair, StellaSimone offers haircare for multi-texture hair.
“I struggled to find hair care products that would manage my multi-textured hair. Hair care that would work in various climates while traveling for business, or even allow me to walk outside in humid weather,” explains Raquel Guardia, founder of StellaSimone. “I found products either worked on my curls, but weighed down my straight ends, and frizzed out my waves. And it still did not completely keep my hair from frizzing.”
Inspired by the American Southwest, StellaSimone was born. StellaSimone Salon Systems was founded by Raquel Guardia in 2018 after she struggled to find products to manage her multi-textured hair. The brand currently sells several haircare solutions, with plant-based key botanical ingredients, that focus on reducing time spent on “doing” your own hair.
Shop LC will kick off the StellaSimone product range with BioPro B-5 Shampoo, Conditioner, and Smooth Silk Repair Leave-In haircare solutions.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
