No Joke…One Top Prize of $500,000 Claimed from Scratch-Off

Moss Point retailer sells winning ticket

JACKSON, MISS. – A Mobile, Ala., couple collected a $500,000 prize today – that’s no April Fool’s joke.

They purchased a $20 $500,000 Bonus Multiplier scratch-off game Thursday from The Oaks of Moss Point on Old Stage Road in Moss Point. They scratched the ticket and kept seeing zeros, then a comma. That’s when they realized they had a big win on their hands.

The $20 $500,000 Bonus Multiplier launched in October 2021 and still has one top prize of $500,000; one 2nd Chance promotional drawing prize of $500,000 and prizes of $50,000; $20,000; $10,000 and more remaining.

More Winners

Mississippi Lottery players have kept headquarters buzzing this week to claim their wins.

$25,000–A Panola County man won on a $10 Platinum 7s scratch-off game purchased from Union 76 of Oxford on Old Taylor Road in Oxford.

$20,000–A Petal woman won on a $10 Blistering Hot 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #175 on Carterville Road in Petal.

$20,000–A Lawrence County man won on a $2 Fiery Hot 7’s scratch-off game purchased from Rameys on East Sellers Highway in Monticello.

Additionally, the MLC has welcomed: five $5,000 winners; six $2,900 winners from Cash 4 and many, many more.

Jackpot Update

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $70 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $222 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Saturday is currently an estimated $76,000.

