DOUBLEYARD’S DEEPREAD AI-POWERED OCR HANDWRITTEN AND PRINTED TEXT RECOGNITION SOLUTION NOW AVAILABLE ON RAPIDAPI
New initiative to support and bolster DoubleYard’s global expansion plan through its proprietary software, DEEPREAD.
As the world becomes more API-first, go-to platforms like RapidAPI will transform how businesses work, enabling process automation for better efficiency and effectiveness.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoubleYard’s DEEPREAD suite of artificial intelligence (AI OCR) technology will now be tightly integrated with the RapidAPI platform to enable recognition of both printed and handwritten text with industry leading accuracy.
DoubleYard’s solutions represent the very latest in AI OCR technology with an expertise in accurately extracting handwritten information. Historically, handwritten extraction technology has been a challenge for businesses, as it was unreliable. Costly and time-consuming human intervention was often necessary, deflecting the automation of business processes. With the help of DoubleYard’s suite of DEEPREAD technologies, organizations can now extract handwritten documents in existing automated processes, improving employee productivity and customer satisfaction.
By providing its services on RapidAPI, DEEPREAD furthers its position as an API-first technology provider, giving developers worldwide the ability to register and start using DEEPREAD immediately.
Tatsuya Yasunaga, CEO of DoubleYard commented, “As the world becomes more API-first, go-to platforms like RapidAPI will transform how businesses work, enabling process automation for better efficiency and effectiveness.”
In this initial phase, the DEEPREAD Free Form for full-page, unstructured document capture and text extraction will be available for public use followed by the other DEEPREAD product lines. All of DoubleYard’s products are based on an advanced AI platform that leverages years of experience and millions of previously processed documents.
About DoubleYard
DoubleYard is an AI solutions company with extensive experience in handwriting recognition, speech recognition, natural language processing, face and gaze detection, recommendation engines and more.
The DoubleYard DEEPREAD product portfolio represents an array of AI OCR (Artificial Intelligence based Optical Character Recognition) products that utilize Deep Learning models to instantly digitize not only printed text, but also handwritten ones. DEEPREAD has now made it possible to achieve a digitization accuracy rate of over 90+% for handwriting, the highest level in the industry. DEEPREAD is being widely used in industries such as finance, health care, and education. Via its REST API offering, DEEPREAD is seamlessly integrated with systems such as RPA, IDP or directly into ERP.
Through its products and employees, DoubleYard is invested in solving the last mile challenge of Intelligent Automation.
About RapidAPI
RapidAPI, the world's largest API Marketplace, is used by millions of developers to find, test and connect to thousands of APIs—all with a single account, API key and SDK. For enterprise organizations, RapidAPI offers RapidAPI Enterprise Hub, a white-labeled version of the marketplace that enables the company’s developers, customers, and partners to find, manage, and connect to hundreds of internal APIs, as well as external API subscriptions.
