Coast Packing/R&E Racing Flirts with Record in Adel, Sizzling on the Strip and in the Kitchen with Updated #FatMap229
As ’69 Noonan Hemi ProCharger Pro Mod Camaro Nearly Breaks World Record, Area Reasserts Its Tradition of Good Taste
In terms of flavor and authenticity, regional dishes made with lard and beef tallow are natural standouts, which is why we’re so delighted when consumers taste for themselves”VERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maybe there’s something in the air, but whatever the reason, Coast Packing Company’s R&E Racing once again had its mojo working at South Georgia Motor Sports Park (SGMP) in Adel for Lights Out 13 Radial vs. The World this season, unleashing the ’69 Noonan Hemi ProCharger Pro Mod Camaro and its 3500 horses in near-world record-shattering time:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbcqHNbCspM.
At 209.5 mph, R&E driver Jason Lee ran 3.499 in the 1/8th mile in round 2 of eliminations -- just .001 seconds behind the Radial vs The World (RVW) world record of 3.498 and the first time the Coast Packing car has gone 3.499 or faster. Coast ended up qualifying number 1 for the event but lost in the semifinals.
For this early Spring stop, Coast Packing, the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western U.S., refreshed and expanded its online gastronomic #FatMap229 (https://batchgeo.com/map/813293228764c069d7ffd49d596fb39d), highlighting local spots where fans can “Taste the Difference” that lard and beef tallow make in popular dishes. Proximate to Valdosta, Georgia, Tallahassee and Jacksonville, Florida, and the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Adel is part of the taste of the deep South. #FatMap229 shines a light on 88 spots in 38 cities, unified by an embrace of the traditional animal fats that define Southern cooking.
New to this updated compendium are an array of spots steeped in time-tested Southern cooking traditions that, invariably, embrace the animal fats lard and beef tallow. At The Garden Room (https://thegardenroomatlanta.com) in Atlanta, diners can sample the 1000 Layer Tallow Potatoes with chipotle mayonnaise and rosemary salt. Tiny Lou's (www.tinylous.com) dresses its pan seared diver scallops with brussel sprouts, bacon lardon, housemade pickles and mustard yuzu vinaigrette; across town, King + Duke (https://kinganddukeatl.com) features steak tartare with pickled mustard seeds, shallots, bone marrow with port wine and brioche. Atlanta’s Juniper Cafe (www.juniper-cafe.com) creatively enlists tallow in preparing its Pho 12-hour Oxtail broth, while Del Frisco's Grille (www.delfriscosgrille.com) preps its crispy brussels sprouts with bacon lardons and lemon butter. Known for its Hot Pepper Bacon Jam, Buckhead Butcher Shop (www.buckheadbutchershop.com) pulls them in; ditto for Bluetop (www.bluetopchamblee.com) in Chamblee, where discerning palettes credit lard for the Bluetop Burger’s can’t-quit flavor. In nearby Dunwoody, smart diners flock to NFA Burger (http://nfaburger.com) for Sassy Tots, a signature dish of spuds deep fried in a canola oil/tallow mix, served with Sassy Sauce on the side.
“As much as we enjoy racing at South Georgia Motorsports Park, we just can’t get enough of local South Georgia fare,” said Coast CEO Eric R. “Goose” Gustafson. “In terms of flavor and authenticity, regional dishes made with lard and beef tallow are natural standouts, which is why we’re so delighted when consumers taste for themselves, as they can from Valdosta to Tifton to Atlanta.”
Have a favorite restaurant that puts lard or beef tallow on the menu (or just in some of its prize dishes)? If so, drop Coast an email at info@coastpacking.com and the company will put it on the #FatMap. Consumers can also post an image or link to via Twitter/Instagram/Pinterest, etc., with the hashtag #LardOnTheMenu or #TallowOnTheMenu.
About Coast Packing Company
Now marking its 100th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition (http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/).
For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: www.coastpacking.com. Follow us via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/coastpackingco, Twitter @coastpackingco and Pinterest www.pinterest.com/coastpackingco.
