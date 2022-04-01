Aimee Pingenot Key Recognized with Professional Distinction in Collaborative Divorce
EINPresswire.com/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley is proud to announce Partner Aimee Pingenot Key has received the professional distinction of being recognized as Credentialed by Collaborative Divorce Texas. Aimee was honored at the annual State Bar of Texas Collaborative Law Course on March 25th, 2022. Aimee joins Esther Donald, Curtis Harrison, and Kris Algert as the fourth Partner at Goranson Bain Ausley to be recognized as a Credentialed Collaborative Professional. The achievement of this designation demonstrates a commitment to the highest standards of collaborative practice.
“I am deeply honored to be recognized as a Credentialed Collaborative Professional,” said Pingenot Key, “I understand many of my clients have worked a lifetime to achieve their success. I believe the Collaborative Law process is an approach that can help create a bespoke, cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable roadmap for their future. There are innumerable opportunities for families to resolve their family law matters from premarital agreements to estate planning using the collaborative law process.”
Aimee is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has been selected to D Magazine’s Best Lawyers in Dallas: Family Law in 2017, 2019, and 2020. She has been named a Texas Super Lawyer, Top 100: Dallas/ Fort Worth Super Lawyers, and Top 50: Women Texas Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters since 2017.
Collaborative Divorce Texas is a non-profit organization that provides its members with training, education, and resources dedicated to helping families navigate divorce using an alternative to litigation.
To learn more about the Collaborative Process and how it could benefit you and your family, please contact Aimee Pingenot Key.
About Goranson Bain Ausley
Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.
In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.
Elise Cimino
“I am deeply honored to be recognized as a Credentialed Collaborative Professional,” said Pingenot Key, “I understand many of my clients have worked a lifetime to achieve their success. I believe the Collaborative Law process is an approach that can help create a bespoke, cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable roadmap for their future. There are innumerable opportunities for families to resolve their family law matters from premarital agreements to estate planning using the collaborative law process.”
Aimee is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has been selected to D Magazine’s Best Lawyers in Dallas: Family Law in 2017, 2019, and 2020. She has been named a Texas Super Lawyer, Top 100: Dallas/ Fort Worth Super Lawyers, and Top 50: Women Texas Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters since 2017.
Collaborative Divorce Texas is a non-profit organization that provides its members with training, education, and resources dedicated to helping families navigate divorce using an alternative to litigation.
To learn more about the Collaborative Process and how it could benefit you and your family, please contact Aimee Pingenot Key.
About Goranson Bain Ausley
Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.
In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.
Elise Cimino
Goranson Bain Ausley
+1 512-454-8791
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn