Governor Abbott Appoints Coorsh To Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed William “Bill” Coorsh to the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027.

William "Bill" Coorsh of Houston is the Director of Investor Relations for Logista Advisors LLC. He is a former senior executive for various energy trading and marketing companies. Additionally, he is an active supporter for the Center for Pursuit, having previously served as the board president. Coorsh received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

