The State Board of Education of Ohio will continue its search for the next superintendent of public instruction for the Ohio Department of Education in April. The full State Board will interview seven candidates during the State Board meeting scheduled for April 11-12, 2022. Interviews will be conducted in Executive Session.
The seven candidates include:
Stephen Dackin
Larry Hook
Thomas Hosler
Finn Laursen
David Quattrochi
Kimberly Richey
Ronnie Tarchichi
Stephanie K. Siddens, Ph.D., who has been serving as interim superintendent of public instruction since September of 2021 following the departure of Paolo DeMaria, did not apply for the permanent role.
###
You just read:
State Board to Interview Candidates for Next Superintendent of Public Instruction
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.