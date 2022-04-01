Submit Release
State Board to Interview Candidates for Next Superintendent of Public Instruction

Release date: 4/1/2022

The State Board of Education of Ohio will continue its search for the next superintendent of public instruction for the Ohio Department of Education in April. The full State Board will interview seven candidates during the State Board meeting scheduled for April 11-12, 2022. Interviews will be conducted in Executive Session.    The seven candidates include:

  • Stephen Dackin
  • Larry Hook
  • Thomas Hosler
  • Finn Laursen
  • David Quattrochi
  • Kimberly Richey
  • Ronnie Tarchichi
Stephanie K. Siddens, Ph.D., who has been serving as interim superintendent of public instruction since September of 2021 following the departure of Paolo DeMaria, did not apply for the permanent role.

