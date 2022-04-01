Submit Release
Congressional Candidate Christine “Chris” Bish (CA-06) receives endorsement from former Congressman Doug Ose (CA-03)

ROSEVILLE, CA, USA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- )

Outspoken former congressman and successful businessman Doug Ose (CA-03) endorses Chris Bish for Congress (CA-06). The former congressman was instrumental in Trump’s 2016 Campaign outmaneuvering Never Trumpers in the CA delegation. While in Congress, Doug Ose was named “Hero of the Taxpayers” by Americans for Tax reform (ATR).

Doug Ose shared the following about Chris Bish, “I am delighted to endorse your candidacy for Congress. Your long residency in and strong understanding of the needs of the district are unmatched by any other candidate.

First and foremost, your clear perspective that public service is a calling rather than a means by which you can get your campaign to pay your everyday expenses is welcome; I am so tired of the corruption that pervades our system.

When voters consider the incumbent's past corruption and ten-year track record of failure to create solutions for any of the problems we face, I am confident that you will be successful.”

Chris Bish is running against Ami Bera in CA 6, a race Ose ran in 2014. Chris Bish invites all voters to visit her campaign website www.bishforcongress.com to learn more about her campaign.

Chris Bish is a Republican Candidate for the US House of Representatives in California’s 6th Congressional District. Learn more about Chris Bish at her campaign website: www.bishforcongress.com

