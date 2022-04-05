Ripple Science Announces FDA 21 CFR 11 Solution to Recruit and Engage Clinical Trial Participants
Ripple Science is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with the Ripple Enterprise Direct-To-Patient (DTP) software platform for FDA trials.
Ripple Enterprise is ideal for CRO, SMO and sponsor organizations that are moving into the digital clinical trial age.”ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ripple Science, a digital clinical trial software company, today announced the release of Ripple Enterprise which accelerates the digital transformation that is driving decentralized, virtual and hybrid clinical trials.
Encompassing Ripple Recruit, Ripple Engage and Ripple Registry workflows, Ripple Enterprise makes up the world’s only software platform designed to support direct-to-patient engagement for decentralized (DCT), virtual, and hybrid clinical trials. Designed and audited to 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, GDPR and SOC2 standards, Ripple Enterprise enables stakeholders across the clinical trial industry to adopt digital clinical trial workflows that drive down costs and expand access to a more diverse pool of patients.
“Ripple Enterprise is ideal for CRO, SMO and sponsor organizations that are moving into the digital clinical trial age,” said Peter Falzon, CEO of Ripple Science. “This latest release meets the needs of larger organizations looking to standardize and operationalize direct-to-patient workflows while providing stakeholders real-time performance data across studies and sites.”
About Ripple Science:
Ripple Science, a digital clinical trials company founded in 2016 with technology licensed from the University of Michigan, is leading the digital transformation in clinical trials with a direct-to-patient software platform that was built by researchers for researchers. By improving the user experience, increasing regulatory compliance, and further connecting the ecosystem through digital innovation and technology, Ripple delivers real-time transparency, game-changing efficiencies, and more secure workflows and data sharing concerning all aspects of patient engagement from first contact to last patient visit, whether virtual or in-person.
Ripple Science was named a Top 50 Company to Watch in 2021 by Michigan Celebrates Small Businesses and recognized in 2022 by Purpose Jobs and Cronicle Tech News as one of the fastest growing health tech startup companies in Ann Arbor.
