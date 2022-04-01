Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Economy Adds Almost 431,000 Jobs in March
First Quarter Sees 1.5 Million New Jobs as Economy Withstands COVID-19, Inflation, and Russian-Ukrainian War
I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which gives product manufacturers a one-stop, turnkey operation to coordinate all aspects of a product launch.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. economy added approximately 431,000 private-sector jobs in March, bringing first-quarter new hires to 1.5 million.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“We have learned to adapt to chaos,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Plus, the real estate sector is hot and even the stock market has started rebounding.”
The unemployment rate also fell to 3.6 percent, a post-pandemic low. The government revised February’s jobs report upwards to 750,000 from the previously reported 678,000.
“We now have seen 11 months with job increases of more than 400,000,” Gould added. “If this rate continues, the economy will recoup all of the pandemic-related job losses by June.”
The continuing strength of the U.S. economy served as a backdrop for product manufacturers and retail buyers, who participated in last month’s ECRM’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program.”
ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.
“NPI represented health and wellness brands looking to expand their retail distribution in the U.S.,” Gould said. “The NPI team met privately with retail buyers who represented major retail chains in the U.S.”
Gould said brands and retailers always welcome a growing job market.
“It was just two years ago when more than 6-million people were filing for unemployment benefits,” Gould said. “So far this year, we’ve added 1.5 million jobs plus people have started saving more money.”
Gould said many people spent less money during the pandemic, including postponing celebrations and vacations, which led to increased savings.
“Now, some consumers have built up discretionary funds and millions of others have returned to the workforce, which is great news for the economy,” Gould said.
NPI works with health and wellness brands that have new products they want to introduce to American consumers.
“I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which gives product manufacturers a one-stop, turnkey operation to coordinate all aspects of a product launch,” Gould said. “NPI provides sales support, marketing services, logistics, and operational expertise to oversee new product campaigns.”
Gould said NPI goes beyond meeting regularly with retail buyers at ECRM events.
“NPI’s sister company, InHealth Media, manages a product launch marketing campaign that includes TV promotion, public relations, media outreach, and social media influencers.
“We provide all the services needed to launch a product in the U.S.,” he added.
