Replace Your University to Launch Partnership Program
The company that has been disrupting the financial education industry is now launching its partner program in April
We believe our programs are the best in the industry and our customer results back this up. Our sales team has been doing an awesome job and we’re looking forward to this next phase of development.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replace Your University has announced they are in the process of launching their affiliate program and will be ready for partners by April 14th. Partners have been requesting access and the ability to promote their blockbuster program (Replace Your Mortgage) and now they will have access to not only that but also the new RYU programs (such as Replace Your Employer).
Replace Your Mortgage started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years, resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others by publishing a book called “Replace Your Mortgage” (currently it is still available on Amazon). Since then, Replace Your Mortgage has grown at an exponential pace largely due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve. With most clients being referrals from previous clients, it is clear this strategy is effective.
With rapid growth over the past 6 months and an expansion of the team they have significantly improved monetization converting on average 1 out of 3 qualified leads to clients. This is one of the reasons partners have been demanding access to a commission-based partnership program to take advantage of the revenue in combination with the company having one of the highest success rates of any similar program. Now surpassing 6,000 happy clients in their flagship program they are ready to open it to partners.
The commission per sale is currently set to $1,000 and internally has metrics better than 99.95% of financial programs available on the market due to extremely high conversion rates. Additionally, the sales process is still undergoing major improvements, so it will continue to improve for the near future. Affiliate approvals will be limited in order to handle the demand and ensure quality remains high.
As the COO of Replace Your University, Matt Workman, recently stated, “We’re excited to open our partnership program and work with some high-level partners in the financial industry who have asked us for access for years. We believe our programs are the best in the industry and our customer results back this up. Our sales team has been doing an awesome job and we’re looking forward to this next phase of development.”
If this progresses like everything else Replace Your University has put their brand on, it will quickly grow and have success. With partners lining up and requesting access this appears to be another win for a company set to increase sales by 500% in 2022.
You can learn more about Replace Your University by going to their website. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.
