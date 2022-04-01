Starting April, Employers with No Staff Change Not Required to Report and can Make their Payments through Electronic Channels

MACAU, April 1 - Starting from the contribution month of April 2022 (i.e. payment for contributions of the first quarter of 2022), in order to simplify the reporting procedures and open up payment channels for employers, employers whose long-term employees have no changes in employment situation are not required to report again, and they can directly pay contributions through designated electronic payment channels using the contribution payment advice. In addition, employers who have hired a non-resident worker may also pay the employment fee through designated electronic channels.

For payment of contributions, besides the payment counters of 12 designated banks (including Bank of China Macau Branch, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau S.A., Tai Fung Bank Limited, Macau Chinese Bank, Luso International Banking Limited, Delta Asia Bank, Banco Nacional Ultramarino S.A., OCBC Wing Hang Bank, China Guangfa Bank, China Construction Bank and Well Link Bank), the employers mentioned above may also use the electronic payment methods such as the online banking provided by some banks and the BOC EXPRESS. For details, please visit the Social Security Fund’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.