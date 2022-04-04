Gordon McKernan Partners with Lafayette-Based Louisiana Krewe Football Club
McKernan forms a premiere partnership with semi-professional Louisiana soccer team.LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lafayette personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has partnered with the Louisiana Krewe Football Club as its Home Jersey Front Sponsor.
LA Krewe FC is a Lafayette-based sports club that describes itself as “the link that joins grassroots amateur soccer to the professional game” and is affiliated with Major League Soccer team Houston Dynamo. The club prides itself on mirroring Louisiana’s melting pot culture and recruits international players to play under the guidance of a coaching staff composed of individuals of both American and European talent.
In an effort to increase both team visibility and competition, LA Krewe FC recently announced it was invited to join United Soccer League (USL), League Two. LA Krewe FC has set the goal of becoming a professional soccer team as soon as 2024. McKernan looks forward to associating himself with this club and its extraordinary potential.
In 2019, the LA Krewe FC qualified for the U.S. Open Club, a nationwide invitational tournament of teams from all divisions, which includes teams from the MLS. A Louisiana team had not made an appearance in this tournament since 1990. In 2021, LA Krewe FC participated both the Gulf Coast Premier League and National Independent Soccer Association’s Independent Cup and was victorious in both appearances.
With its current trajectory, LA Krewe FC is en route to becoming the first professional soccer team in Louisiana. McKernan is confident that this partnership will be nothing short of amazing, as he believes that the team’s vigor and prowess aligns with his own character.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 2505 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (337) 999-9999 or visit the website for more information.
Gordon McKernan se asocia con el club Louisiana Krewe FC, con sede en Lafayette
McKernan se asocia con el equipo de fútbol semi-profesional de Luisiana.
La firma Gordon McKernan, Abogados de Accidentes de Lafayette, se ha unido con Louisiana Krewe FC como su patrocinador principal de la camiseta de casa.
LA Krewe FC es un club deportivo con sede en Lafayette que se describe a sí mismo como "el vínculo que une el fútbol amateur con el juego profesional" y tiene como afiliación al equipo de MLS Houston Dynamo. El club se enorgullece en reflejar la cultura de Luisiana y también recluta a jugadores internacionales para jugar bajo la dirección de técnicos compuestos de individuos americano y europeo.
En un esfuerzo por aumentar tanto la visibilidad del equipo como, él LA Krewe FC anunció recientemente que fue invitado a unirse a la United Soccer League (USL), Segunda División. Él LA Krewe FC se ha propuesto convertirse en un equipo de la MLS tan pronto como en 2024. McKernan está encantado con asociarse a este club y a su extraordinario potencial.
En 2019, él LA Krewe FC logró clasificarse para el U.S. Open Club, un torneo nacional por invitación de equipos de todas las divisiones, que incluye equipos de la MLS. Un equipo de Luisiana no había participado en este torneo desde 1990. En 2021, LA Krewe FC participó en la Gulf Coast Premier League y en la National Independent Soccer Association's Independent Cup y salió victorioso en ambas apariciones.
Con su presente trayectoria, LA Krewe FC está en camino de convertirse en el primer equipo profesional de fútbol en Luisiana. McKernan confía en que esta asociación será nada menos que increíble, y cree que él las metas de la organización se alinean con su propio carácter.
Gordon McKernan Abogados de Accidentes se encuentra en 2505 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508, y tiene oficinas en Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport y Zachary. Para preguntas y consultas, llame al (337) 999-9999 o visite el sitio web para obtener más información.
